Tips to protect your home during cold weather

With extremely cold temperatures forecast over the next few days it’s important to protect your home. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey has advice from an expert on keeping your home safe from the effects of cold weather.

Elizabeth Wilson from Sutherlands Home Base says the biggest danger from long periods of sub-freezing weather, comes from frozen pipes, but there are ways we can avoid the damage they can cause.

“Cover any exposed pipes underneath the house and around garden hose faucets that were attached to the outside of the house anywhere that plumbing would be exposed to cover wrap or protect in some way from freezing.”

When it comes to covering those pipes, Wilson says it’s important to consider what to use, as some options offer extra protection.

“Foam, fiberglass, metal tape, bubble wrap insulation any of those items as long as their secured properly around the pipes they would serve the purpose of protecting it from that freeze.”

She says covering the pipes is just the start. Since running water takes longer to freeze. We need to look at our faucets.

“Drip all your faucets make sure that anytime the weather would dip below 32 degrees that you would have movement of water through your pipes, through your lines in your system.”

Once the pipes are secure, Wilson says the next most important item is safety when it comes to space heaters.

“The system tends to get overloaded when people are running too many heaters at one time. You can blow circuits and also with using heaters in your home make sure that if you are using a propane heater you do not use it indoors without ventilation.”

She adds, we shouldn’t cover heaters with blankets or anything else, and try not to use it constantly, because it can easily run up your energy bill.