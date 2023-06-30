Tips to Keep Your Pet Safe in Excessive Heat

With the excessive heat warnings we are experiencing lately it’s important not to forget your pets. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on how you can keep your four-legged friends safe in the heat.

“It’s been 105 degrees here lately. I’ve noticed a lot of animals that we have came across that are strays that are really extremely hot and thirsty.”

Linzay Sylvia with the Pineville Animal Shelter has some tips to keep your pets safe in the extreme summer temperatures.

“If you have your animals outside just make sure you have plenty of water, plenty of food and a nice, shaded area for them to get out of the sun. We like to tell people make sure you have a doghouse where they can come in and out of and be able to turn around in there and just try to keep them out of the heat as much as possible.”

Sylvia has treated animals with a urinary tract infection due to being dehydrated.

“Your dogs can develop a UTI. I did come across one just last week a lady her dog had a UTI and when he came here he had no water. But she fixed it we talked to her every day and now the water bowls she has a big jug. Just try to check it all day. Make sure it’s plenty. If your thirsty your dog is thirsty.”

Another tip with the 4th of July on its way is to make sure your dogs are safe when the fireworks start.

“Try to keep them in the house or somewhere where they don’t hear a lot of fireworks. Make sure you have their tags on with a reachable number, your address. And if they are not chipped, I suggest getting them microchipped because it will help in case they do run away when the fireworks start.”