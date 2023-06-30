Tips to Combat Excessive Heat

With the extreme summer temperatures in the area, it’s important for you to stay safe while outside. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has some tips from a nurse practitioner on ways to beat the heat.

“Temperatures are very high recently and can be very dangerous depending on the activities being taken on in the outdoor setting.”

Butch Ducote is a nurse practitioner and has some tips for folks to stay safe outdoors with the excessive heat warnings we are experiencing.

“Some of the things you can do is make sure you bring plenty of cool liquids, Gatorade, water and hydrate yourself very well outdoors, staying in a cool place or frequenting a cool place to cool down from the heat is also very important during this time. Frequent breaks, rest periods, cool towels, find shade and lots and lots of hydration.”

Ducote says to look out for these warning signs of heat exhaustion where it may be necessary to seek medical attention.

“Some of the symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat problems would be profuse sweating, coolness clamminess of the skin, tachycardia which is increased heart rate, fatigue, headaches, nausea, these all can be attributed to heat exhaustion symptoms.”