Tioga’s Robertson, signs with Louisiana College

Tioga stand-out, Alayah Robertson, officially signed with Louisiana College women’s basketball.

Only being spending a season together, head coach, Deborah Johnson credits her hard work.

“She’s worked really hard to get to this time in her life. It’s still a lot of work to do. It takes a lot of work to play in college and a lot of work. She has to stay on top of her grades which is something she’s done this year. She’ll have to get after it from day one.”

A first team all-district player, Alayah says that the program and the coaching staff is what attracted her to the school.

“I’m just hoping that I can help in any way possible.”

She also mentions that she’s thankful for her family being the “loudest in the gym” and glad that they can travel up the road to watch her play.

Alayah finished this season averaging 15 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals per game.