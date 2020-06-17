Tioga’s Kaitlyn Brown signs track and field scholarship with McNeese

Former Tioga track star, Kaitlyn Brown, is moving further down south to join the McNeese Cowboys.

She says after competing there a few times during indoor season, it was a dream to join the program.

“I was really excited. I was speechless pretty much. I didn’t know how to react to it, I just knew I was excited. I just accomplished something I knew I did.”

A cross-country and long distance runner, Kaitlyn says she’s thankful to still be close to home allowing her family to be able to go down and support.

“I’m pretty excited because that means my family can just come out and watch me because we’ll have close local track meets. So, at least they’ll be able to still come support and not have to watch on video or tv.”

At Tioga, Kaitlyn competed in cross country and her events in outdoor included the 3200m, 1600, 800m, 4x8m and 4x4m and 400m races.