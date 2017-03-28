Tioga Teen Charged with Aggravated Second Degree Battery

Press Release – On March 22nd , 2017, deputies responded to the 4600 block of Lions Club Road in reference to a disturbance. Contact was made with the complainant who witnessed an unknown male subject hit another unknown subject in the head with a stick like object.

Deputies canvassed the area but were unable to locate any parties involved at that time. A short time later, a local hospital contacted Sheriff’s dispatch advising that a victim of a battery with injuries to the head was being treated at their ER.

When deputies arrived, they took a report from the victim, who stated Daniel Dewayne Brooks, Jr. was the offender and had used a golf club to commit the battery on him. The victim stated this incident occurred on Lions Club Road. The victim stated he had lost consciousness from the attack and when he gained consciousness, he went to the hospital. The victim sustained severe injuries to the side of his head which required several stitches.

On March 23rd , the suspect, 17-year-old Daniel Dewayne Brooks, Jr. or Tioga, LA, came to the Tioga Detectives office where Detectives advised him of the complaint against him. Brooks, Jr. was placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked for Aggravated Second Degree Battery. Brooks, Jr. remains in jail at the time of this release in lieu of a $50,000.00 bond.