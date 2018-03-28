Tioga Man Charged with Strangulation

Press Release – On February 21st, 2018, deputies responded to 5600 block of Shreveport Highway in Tioga in reference to a reported disturbance. According to the victim, the suspect, identified as Elvis Duke, arrived at the address and entered the residence without permission. Upon entry to the residence, Duke allegedly attacked the victim, committed a battery, and fled the scene.

Detectives from the Tioga Sub-station were assigned the case and conducted their investigation into the allegations. Through their investigation, Detectives were able to establish probable cause that supported the victims allegations. Warrants were obtained for Duke for Unauthorized Entry and Domestic Abuse Battery/Strangulation. On March 23rd, Elvis Eric Duke was arrested at the Rapides Parish Detention Center as he was incarcerated by another agency on an unrelated charge. Duke was booked on the warrants and remains in jail at the time of this release on a $75,000.00 bond.

45-year-old Elvis Eric Duke of Tioga, LA is charged with Unauthorized Entry and Domestic Abuse Battery/ Strangulation.