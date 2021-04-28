Tioga Lady Indians plan to build off last seasons’ momentum in semi-finals

The Indians defense has been major this year. In the post-season alone, the Indians have only allowed 2 runs while posting 32 of their own. Head coach, Brad Woodard, credits that to pitcher Kairah Williams “hitting the right spots” with the defense rallying behind.

With last season being cut, Tioga wasn’t able to capitalize on their top-seeded season, but sitting at the #3 spot, they have plans to build off that momentum.

Their last appearance in Sulphur was in 2003.

On field communication matched with off-field chemistry has carried them to this moment and they have their eyes on finishing strong.

Tioga will compete in the class 4A semi-finals this Friday against Beau Chene at 3 p.m.