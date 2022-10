Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to p.m. you can drop any shoes, new or used, in good condition at Ball Town Hall. The shoes will benefit the schools “Closet” to help children that need things like uniforms and hygiene products.

The school has boxes set up for students to drop shoes in, but anyone is welcome to visit and do the same.

There is also a drop-off box at the Ball Police Department.