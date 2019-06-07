Tioga Indians Baseball Named 4-A State Champs

The Tioga Indians Baseball team was named as the 4-A State Champs after defeating the Breaux Bridge Tigers in a walk-off victory, 4-3. This season, the Indians went undefeated at home and went on a 31-game hot win streak leading up to the title. They survived the championship drought since winning back-to-back state titles back in 1986-87. Among many recognition, the Indians were honored Tuesday evening at the Rapides Parish School Board meeting for their success.

Photo Courtesy: Lamar Gafford, Town Talk Sports