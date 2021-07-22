Tioga All-Stars (11u) primed to represent Cenla in World Series this week after 27 year drought

“Playing with heart is playing with the passion of what you’re doing. If you’re not in it with heart, you shouldn’t be in it at all.”

The secret ingredient for the Tioga All-Stars this season?

“Heart and motivation.”

Well… not so much of a secret. But that along with winning efforts is why this Tioga 11u team is going to make some noise at the World Series this week.

“Truth be known, the coaches aren’t taking the kids to the World Series. The kids are taking the coaches. We just coach, they have to play the game.”

It’s been 27 years since Tioga has reached the big stage and although the guys fell in their last battle, they placed 2nd in the stat with a 4-1 record.”

“It’s just amazing that we get to make some of the history of Tioga.”

Obviously, good plays on the field has carried them to the series but the importance of team chemistry beyond the diamond is just as big.

“It’s about the comradery these boys have and we’re like a big family. The kids, the coaches and the parents.”

“It’s very important because we’re all friends here and it helps build relationships and bonds.”

Of course the goal is to win the title and bring the gold back to Cenla, but it’s more than baseball. This will be an experience that this team has never gone through together. The coaching staff wants the team to remember these 3 things:

“No man left behind” Their motto of the season. Don’t treat a game any different. Just to play THEIR game. Always have fun.

“It’s more than just baseball. It’s more than the World Series. These boys are going to Arkansas to play on the biggest stage of their lives. At the end of the day, we give all the glory to God. He gets all the glory. He has blessed us three with some amazing kids.”