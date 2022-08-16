Tina Frey of Cypress Arrow K9 Facility Responds About Alleged Animal Abuse

WARNING some images in the video may be disturbing to some viewers. New information for you on the alleged animal cruelty case at Cypress Arrow K9 training facility in Lena, La. ABC 31’s Joel Massey has this report.

A statement from Attorney Bradley Drell on behalf of Tina Frey and Cypress Arrow says that on Friday the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office met with Frey for about two and a half hours. RPSO was given her cell phone as well as the phone of her boyfriend and daughter and the department downloaded all the contents.

Yesterday afternoon 15 deputies came to Frey’s business and residence to execute a search warrant. They seized leashes, collars, quirts, computers, records and home security recordings. Drell said the scene resembled the FBI raid on President Trumps Mar-A-Lago resort. He says the RPSO has gone overboard because of the videos leaked by a former employee who had been fired.

There are no dogs at the facility anymore. Drell says that Frey has never hurt a dog in her care.

The first video we released shows Frey using a quirt on a Cane Corso dog named Fenixx. What was not shown was that he was trying to chew through the leash. Drell says the use of the quirt is not inhumane under the law. No charges have been brought yet.