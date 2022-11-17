Tigers’ Tight End Mason Taylor Signs NIL Deal with Gordon McKernan

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Mason Taylor, a freshman tight end for the Tigers Football team.

The true freshman tight end got his start at south Florida’s St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Starting as a tight end for the 2020 7A Florida state champion team and named to the Miami Herald All-Broward 8A-6A first-team, Taylor was rated a 4-star prospect and the No. 7 tight end in the nation by Rivals.

Named the SEC Freshman of the Week, Taylor demonstrated the extent of his talent this past weekend when the LSU Tigers faced the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tigers went for a 2-point conversion in overtime, which Jayden Daniels, a Tigers quarterback and fellow partner of McKernan, converted with a pass to Taylor. A flood of admiration has fallen on the freshman tight end after he caught the 2-point conversion that led the Tigers to win its first home game against the Crimson Tide since 2010.

Taylor’s talent is no surprise, as he comes from an impressive line of football stardom. His father is Jason Taylor, a former defensive end and outside linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, who was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2017. Zach Thomas, Taylor’s uncle, is a former middle linebacker who saw 12 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and one season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Since signing his first NIL deal last December, McKernan and his growing list of student-athlete partners have accomplished a lot. From participating in McKernan’s annual Bike Giveaway event to filming commercials and raising thousands of dollars for local cancer organizations, McKernan and Taylor’s partnership is sure to be nothing short of a success. McKernan looks forward to exploring and maximizing the potential of his and Taylor’s partnership.