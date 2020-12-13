Sunday, December 13, 2020
Tigers stun the #6 Florida Gators, 37-34

Meagan Glover

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WBRZ) – After weeks of seemingly non-stop hurdles for the LSU football team, the Tigers are heading back to Baton Rouge with their biggest win of the season. 

LSU took down the sixth-ranked Florida in Gainesville 37-34 in a match-up where the Gators were heavy favorites. The Tigers took advantage of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask’s three turnovers and a bizarre late-game penalty that resulted from a Florida player tossing a cleat down the field, giving the Tigers an opportunity to kick a game-winning field goal.

The loss was just Florida’s second of the season as it eyes an SEC Championship match-up with top-ranked Alabama. The loss also has huge ramifications for Florida’s College Football Playoff hopes.

ABC Sports Anchor, Meagan Glover, was on the media call following the game. Below is the post-game thread:

