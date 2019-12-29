Sunday, December 29, 2019
Tigers roll over Oklahoma in Peach Bowl win

ATLANTA – The LSU Tigers wasted no time getting back into the groove in the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Just weeks removed from their SEC Championship win, Joe Burrow and the LSU offense went back to work this time in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl against Oklahoma where the Tigers scored in three plays in less than a minute of play.

LSU’s defense was dominant as well in the first quarter, allowing one score from the Oklahoma Sooners but forcing four three and out possessions as well.

In the the quarter LSU on three scoring passes, two to Justin Jefferson and one to Terrace Marshall.  The Tigers amassed 211 yards of offense while limiting the Sooners to just 86 total yards and the lone score.

The Tigers defeated the Sooners with a final score of 63-28.

This was LSU’s first time appearing in the Peach Bowl. LSU is set to appear in the 2020 National Championship Game.

