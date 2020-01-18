Tigers roar with NFL Draft declarations

TIGERS TO THE DRAFT:

These past 2 days Tiger nation has been roaring (get it? lol.) with NFL Draft declarations. To this point, so far we have:

LT Saadiq Charles

LB K’Lavon Chaisson

C Lloyd Cushenberry

S Grant Delpit

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

WR Justin Jefferson

TE Thaddeus Moss

LB Jacob Phillips

LB Patrick Queen

Of course, very likely that Joe could be the newest member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Moving on from the student-athletes, some of the coaches are parting ways as well. Starting with passing coordinator, Joe Brady who’s returning to the NFL to join the Carolina Panthers.

Defensive Coordinator, Dave Aranda is expecting to become the new head coach at Baylor University.

It’s been a crazy season for Tiger nation but a National Title was worth it all. We’ll see what moves are made in the off-season.