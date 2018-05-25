Three Suspects Arrested for Beating a Man Near Monroe St.

Press Release – On May 16, around 9:30 pm, an APD officer was flagged down while patrolling Bolton Ave near Monroe Street. The officer was directed to a crowd that had formed nearby that was watching a fight. The officer quickly got and separated and detained the people involved in the fight.

According to statements given to the officer, a male subject was attacked by three other males and one female. The attack reportedly started with the victim being attacked by one of the male suspects, who is a relative of the victim’s girlfriend. Following the initial attack, the other two males and female joined in and beat the victim. The victim stated that during the attack, he was stabbed in the mouth by something, but he could not tell what the object was, or which suspect held it.

Two of the male suspects and the female suspect were still on scene and were arrested for the attack. The third male suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before the officer arrived, and reported took the weapon with him. The victim was treated by emergency personnel before being transported to a local hospital. Christopher Thompson, Stanley White, and Shacoria Thompson were all charged with Second Degree Battery and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. The investigation into the fourth suspect continues