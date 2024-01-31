Three Managers arrested on Internal Theft Case

n Friday, January 26, 2024 the Alexandria Police Department opened an investigation on a suspected internal theft by three managers employed by a local business in the 4600 block of Jackson Street at the request of Senior Management. The investigation was concluded the same day with the arrest of all three managers. 22-year-old Micah Sampson from Pineville LA was charged with one count of Theft over $25,000, 41-year-old Darnel Winns of Alexandria LA was charged with one count of Theft over $25,000, and 29-year-old Kenneth Smith from Marksville LA was charged with one count of Theft $5,000-$25,000.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.