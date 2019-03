Three are arrested by Rapides Deputies in connection with the break-in of a vehicle on Pardue Rd. in Tioga. They’re 19-year-old Evyn Matthews and 21-year-old Hunter Beaulieu both of Pineville, and 19-year-old Trent Williams of Ball. All are charged with burglary and criminal trespass. Deputies say multiple weapons and electronics were taken, and some have been returned.