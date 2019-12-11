Three from Rapides Parish charged with capital murder

Three Rapides Parish men have been charged with capital murder for the killing for a witness who testified at the murder trial of a Dallas police officer who shot her unarmed neighbor in his home.

A grand jury returned indictments on Thursday against 32-year-old Michael Mitchell, 22-year-old Thaddeous Green and 20-year-old Jacquerious Mitchell for the October 4th killing of Joshua Brown. The three men are from the Cheneyville area.

Jacquerious and Michael Mitchell are in custody and facing bonds of $500,000. But Thaddeous Green is still at large.