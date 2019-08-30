Three from Jena arrested for defrauding taxpayers

Louisiana Attorney General, Jeff Landry, has announced the arrest of 3 individuals from Lasalle Parish for defrauding taxpayers.

They’re 38 year old Jessica Babin, 54 year old Jewel Holley and 23 year old Christopher Carter.

Babin was arrested for theft between $5,000 and $25,000.

She allegedly used the Lasalle Parish Sewer District Visa card for personal use over several years.

Holley and Christopher Carter, her son, were arrested for theft over $25,000 and criminal conspiracy to commit theft.

Holley allegedly used the Lasalle Water Works District Visa card for personal use and provided Carter with credit card information so he could also use the card.

Together, all 3 are accused of fraudulently charging nearly $94,000 to the taxpayers.