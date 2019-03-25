Monday, March 25, 2019
Latest:
Fire on Schnack Street in Alexandria.
Local Headlines 

Three Fires in Three Days

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments , ,

Three fires broke out in a three day period in Alexandria.

The first occurred on Saturday evening around 11 p.m. on Hynson Street near the Kent Plantation House.

According to the Alexandria Fire Department, the cause of the fire was an electrical issue.

The second fire happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Schnack Street.

Fire Prevention Chief, Tom Force, says the cause of that fire has been determined as Arson.

And the third fire took place this morning right before 9 a.m. at a storage unit building off MacArthur Drive near Super 1 Foods and El Reparo Mexican Grill.

The cause of that fire hasn’t been determined yet.

No injuries have been reported from any of the fires and all three are currently still under investigation.

You May Also Like

Rapides Schools Test Scores Improve for 2nd Year in a Row

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Rapides Schools Test Scores Improve for 2nd Year in a Row

State Treasurer Attends Local Economic Development Summit

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on State Treasurer Attends Local Economic Development Summit

Natchitoches PD Searching for Missing Person

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Natchitoches PD Searching for Missing Person

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV