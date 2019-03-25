Three Fires in Three Days

Three fires broke out in a three day period in Alexandria.

The first occurred on Saturday evening around 11 p.m. on Hynson Street near the Kent Plantation House.

According to the Alexandria Fire Department, the cause of the fire was an electrical issue.

The second fire happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Schnack Street.

Fire Prevention Chief, Tom Force, says the cause of that fire has been determined as Arson.

And the third fire took place this morning right before 9 a.m. at a storage unit building off MacArthur Drive near Super 1 Foods and El Reparo Mexican Grill.

The cause of that fire hasn’t been determined yet.

No injuries have been reported from any of the fires and all three are currently still under investigation.