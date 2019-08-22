Three day funeral services begin for Kathleen Blanco

The first of three day funeral services for former Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco began today in Baton Rouge.

Blanco’s casket was escorted into St. Joseph Cathedral with her family and friends there to honor her. Kathleen Blanco passed away on Sunday, August 18th at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer.

Among many people who spoke during this mornings service, current Governor John Bel Edwards was asked to say a few words.

You can watch a portion of Governor Edwards address by clicking the link below.

Governor Edwards speaks about Kathleen Blanco