Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Three cited for illegal deer hunting in Grant and Rapides Parishes

Jojuana Phillips

23 year old Brandon Byrd, 18 year old Tristan Trussell and a juvenile, all from grant parish, have been cited by the Louisiana Department Of Wildlife and Fisheries for alleged deer hunting violations.

The three were arrested for multiple alleged deer hunting violations that took place between July 30th and August 2nd in Grant and Rapides Parishes.

Brandon Byrd was also cited for illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

And the juvenile was also cited for hunting deer with an illegal weapon.

The men face paying multiple fines for each citation, civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer and possible jail time.

