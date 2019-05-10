Three Boyce residents arrested for alleged sexual conduct involving juveniles

28 year old Katie Harkins, 32 year old Nathan Adams and 56 year old Donald Adams Jr. were arrested on May 8th.

Authorities were able to obtain arrest warrants for all three suspects after they established sufficient probable cause to support the original allegations through their investigation and interviews with victims at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center.

Warrants were granted for Donald and Nathan’s arrest in reference to Sexual Battery-victim under the age of 13, and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles-victim under the age of 13. Warrants were also granted for Katie’s arrest in reference to Obstruction of Justice and Criminal Conspiracy. Both of Katie’s warrants are related to Donald and Nathan’s sexually based offenses.

Katie Harkins was released on the same day as her arrest after posting a $1,000 bond.

Donald and Nathan Adams currently remain at the Rapides Parish Detention Center, both with a $100,000 bond.

The case is still under investigation.