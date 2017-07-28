Three Arrests Made in Deville Burglary

Press Release – On July 7th , 2017, deputies responded to a report of a burglary of a residence and a large out building located on Curtis Road in the Deville area. The victim reported there were guns, four wheelers, tools, boat motors, jewelry and many other items taken. Deputies took the initial report and the case was assigned to detectives from the Kolin and Deville Sub-stations.

Through their investigation, they were able to identify three suspects rather quickly in this case; Courtney Elise Lachney, 30 of Pineville, Jason Paul Lachney, 34 of Pineville, and Billy Ray Jones, 34 of Jena. With the assistance of detectives from the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshal Violent Offender Task Force, several of the reported stolen items were recovered. With evidence collected during their investigation, detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants for all three suspects.

On July 10th, Courtney Elise Lachney was taken into custody by detectives and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for one count simple burglary and one count aggravated burglary. She remains in jail on an $8,500.00 bond.

On July 11th, detectives located Jason Paul Lachney and placed him under arrest for aggravated burglary, simple burglary and two counts contempt of court. As the investigation continued, Jason Paul Lachney, who remained in the parish jail, was re-arrested for five counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm and seven counts of illegal possession of a stolen firearm. On July 21st, he was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle >$500 and simple criminal damage $500-$50000. Jason Paul Lachney remains in jail on a $102,500.00 bond.

On July 12th, Billy Ray Jones, Jr., 34 of Jena, was located and arrested for possession of stolen goods $500-$1500 and four counts of convicted felon in possession of firearm. On July 13th, he was booked on a Grant Parish warrant for possession of stolen goods>$1500.00 and on July 21st, he was booked on theft of a motor vehicle and simple criminal damage $500-$50,000. Jones, Jr. remains in jail on $30,000.00 bond with a hold for Grant Parish.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more criminal charges and arrests are pending.

“This has been a rather lengthy investigation and I would like to commend all those involved, especially Sheriff McCain and Sheriff Franklin for their assistance” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “As we have said many times before, these suspects have no regard for jurisdictional lines, only taking what is not theirs. When agencies come together like this, these types of crimes get solved, and in this case, most of the items have been recovered.”