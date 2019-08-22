Three arrested, one wanted for vehicle burglaries

Three individuals have been arrested in connection to 32 vehicle burglaries that occurred last weekend at two apartment complexes in Alexandria (Pecan Grove and Walden Point).

19-year-old Cartier Green has been arrested and booked, the other two suspects are 17-year-old juveniles (mugs not available).

The fourth suspect is identified as 18-year-old Kennedy Green. Warrants have been obtained for Green’s arrest for 32 counts of simple burglary of a vehicle. He also has 4 existing warrants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kennedy Green should contact the Alexandria Police Department.