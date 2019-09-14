Three arrested on child exploitation charges, one from Alexandria

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office has arrested three men on child exploitation charges, one being from Alexandria.

They’ve arrested 31 year old Kerry Abercrombie, of Alexandria, 32 year old Addison Breaux, of Rayne and 24 year old James Cassidy of Erath.

All three were arrested on multiple counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

But, Abercrombie was also arrested on two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and two counts of computer aided solicitation of a minor.