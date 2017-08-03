Three Arrested for Multiple Vehicle Burglaries

RPSO Press Release – On August 1, around 2:30 am, APD officers responded to Terra Ave to a report of a vehicle burglary in progress. Officers responded to the area and found the victim was able to detain the suspect until police arrived. The victim informed officers he had woken up early and was walking through his house when he looked out the window and saw the suspect going through his truck. By the time the victim made it outside, the suspect was going through a neighbor’s vehicle across the street. Officers handcuffed the suspect, and were able to search his backpack, where a handgun and ammunition were found, along with other items.

While this suspect was detained, other responding officers located two additional suspects nearby, who were sweating and short of breath. These suspects were detained as well, and all three were brought to APD headquarters while detectives were called out to continue the investigation. The interviews revealed that several other vehicles in the area were burglarized, and all three suspects were charged with seven counts of Simple Burglary.

The suspects are identified as Jimmy Brown, 19, Dekaryevion Dunbar, 17, and Donterio Wilson, 17, all of Alexandria, and all three were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

The investigation continues, and further charges may be filed. Detectives suspect the handgun was stolen, and are attempting to identify its owner. APD requests that residents in the area check their vehicles to determined if any items were stolen.

As a reminder, please do not leave valuables, particularly guns, in your vehicle, even if it is locked. Also, remember to always lock your vehicles, even at home.