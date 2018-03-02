Three Arrested for Drugs in Motel Room

Press Release – On February 27, around 7 PM, APD detectives, working with Pineville Police detectives, performed a search at a motel room on Lord of Lords Road in Pineville. The detectives had obtained information that drug activity was taking place in the room and obtained a warrant for the search.

The detectives contacted three occupants in the room, identified as Patrick Quinn, Robert Baillio and Alyssa Martin. During the search of the room, detectives found suspected crystal methamphetamine, as well as suspected anabolic steroids. The three subjects were arrested; Quinn and Baillio were charged with Possession of CDS II, Possession of CDS III, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, while Martin was charged with Possession of CDS II. All three subjects were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.