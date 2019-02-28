Threatening Graffiti in Bathroom at Alexandria Senior High

(2/28/2019, 1130 hrs) The Alexandria Police Department responded yesterday morning to a threat made at Alexandria Senior High School.

APD officers received a report from the School Resource Officer of graffiti in a bathroom with racial epithets and racist symbols. A group of students had found the graffiti and notified the SRO. The graffiti also contained a message threatening that a shooting would take place in the future. Officers collected photos of the graffiti, which was removed from the walls.

Detectives are investigating this incident and working with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office to positively identify the suspect and determine the appropriate charges. “We are proud of the fact a group of students came to our SRO to report this horrible hate speech” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “I have been in contact with Chief King and while they are the lead in this investigation, we will do whatever it takes together, to protect our students and faculty from this kind threat. The safety and security of our students is paramount and this type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

Additional security will be present at the school for the next several days.

“We take threats to our schools very seriously, even more so when they contain this type of hate speech,” said Chief Jerrod King. “I want to assure every parent that this threat is being carefully investigated. We are also allocating additional resources to the school in order to provide extra security. We will take every necessary precaution and spare no expense to ensure that your children are kept safe.

“Although some children and teenagers may think this is a joke or prank, it is a serious matter. We absolutely will not permit anyone to threaten our kids like this, and every tool at our disposal is being used to identify the person behind it. We will not rest until this offender is taken into custody and charged for his or her crimes.”

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall has been apprised of the situation as well, and expressed his support, saying, “The safety and security of our students is a serious matter. We are grateful for the joint efforts of APD, the sheriff’s office and the FBI. We will work with them to get to the bottom of this threat.”

APD is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime. If you have information regarding this incident, please contact the Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or after hours call Dispatch at (318) 449-5099.