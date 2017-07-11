Thought To Be Fireworks, Were Multiple Gunfire’s

On July 4, at around 11:10 pm, APD officers responded to the 1100 block of Magnolia Street, after an officer a few blocks away heard what he believed to be gunfire. When officers arrived in the area, they found dozens of rifle and handgun shell casings in the road around a residence. Officers investigated the house and made contact with multiple subjects.

During the investigation, officers found a rifle and a handgun in the house, as well as suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. One male, Jarron Belgard, 29, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS II with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon with CDS, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Later that night, at around 11:45 pm, officers responded to the 4000 block of Lakeside Drive, to a report of gunfire in the area. Responding officers contacted four subjects standing around a red car in the rear of the parking lot. One officer glanced in the car window and saw a baggie containing what appeared to be marijuana, as well as a semi-automatic handgun. The officers arrested two of the subjects on misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana.

On July 9, at around 4:45 pm, officers responded to the 4400 block of Lee Street. The caller reported seeing a male subject firing a gun out of the car window, and the caller then followed the suspect to this location. Officers arrived and contacted the suspect on the parking lot of a store.

Upon contact, the suspect quickly admitted that he had a firearm, and the officers took him into custody without incident. He was identified as Devontay Krumvieda, 20, of Alexandria, and was charged with Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Discharging a Firearm in City Limits, and other, unrelated, misdemeanor warrants.

All of the subjects were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. All of the weapons were collected as evidence pending prosecution.