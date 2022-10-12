This year marks Gordon’s 30th year of practicing law. This milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the reliability and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has aimed to provide the highest quality of legal service, compassion, and support to Louisianans since day one.

Their History

GMIA was originally founded as McKernan Law Firm in the early ’80s by Gordon’s father, the late Joseph ‘Jerry’ McKernan. Inspired by his father, Gordon began working at his father’s firm in high school. In 1992, Gordon earned his law degree from Loyola University in New Orleans. One of Gordon’s greatest joys was working alongside his father before his passing.

In 2009, Gordon took over running McKernan Law Firm, which had then grown to six attorneys. Today, the firm is known as Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys and has expanded to over 200 employees, 53 attorneys and nine satellite locations.

Gordon remains grounded in the Biblical principles that he was taught by his family, and continues to devote his practice to helping clients resolve their personal injury claims fairly. Our commitment is evidenced through our constant and relentless pursuit of truth and justice while maximizing our clients’ recovery.

“Thank you to my family, my clients, my team, and the great state of Louisiana for helping me get it done for 30 years. Lord willing, I’ll be getting it done for another 30 years. ” GORDON MCKERNAN

To celebrate 30 years of getting it done, they’re giving away thirty $100 gift cards to Louisianans across the state! Click here for a chance to win!