Third quarter slump costs Lady Demons game

HAMMOND – The Northwestern State offense had one quarter of rhythm, flow and production. Unfortunately, the other three lacked those attributes in Saturday’s 66-41 loss at Southeastern Louisiana.

The Lady Demons (7-20, 4-14 SLC) went 6-for-12 from the floor in the second quarter, the other three quarters saw a combined 8-for-33 effort. The turning point for the Lady Lions (12-15, 9-9 SLC) came on a 16-1 run to end the third quarter that gave them the runaway victory on their senior day.

“The one thing that we talked about at the beginning of the game was not starting slow,” interim head coach Aaron Swinson said. “We didn’t want to have those lulls where we didn’t score and not getting defensive stops. We picked up a little bit in the second quarter but we still down by eight at half time.

“When we have those slow starts sometimes, we don’t know how to recuperate from it. We shoot a lot of shots in practice and we have to transfer that into the game. We didn’t do a good job of doing that today.”

It was a rough, choppy start for both teams with 10 combined points through the first five minutes of play. The Lady Demons had two separate stretches of four minutes or more without a field goal in the first quarter.

Jasmyn Johnson made a 3-point shot to tie the game at four with just over four minutes into the game. Tristen Washington ended the first with a jumper as time expired in the first making it a 13-8 game after the first 10 minutes.

The Lady Demons looked like a different team in the second quarter. NSU engineered a 12-3 run to turn a 20-8 Southeastern lead into a three-point game on a layup from Jocelyn Scott with 3:26 to go in the half. NSU had four chances to tie the game over the next three minutes but came up short on each trip with two fouls and a turnover during the stretch.

SLU made a 3-pointer from the left corner as time expired in the half to take the 30-22 lead into the half.

Both teams started the second half making their first two shot attempts. Lacee Savage drilled a jumper from the left baseline 56 seconds into the game. Her shot was the last field goal the Lady Demons would convert in the third quarter.

The game remained close with SLU missing their next seven attempts after the quick start, but a 16-1 run to close the third made it a 50-28 runaway for the Lady Lions.

NSU plays their final two games of the season on the road with a trip back to South Louisiana and New Orleans on next Wednesday night.

Photo credit: Chris Reich, NSU Photographic Services