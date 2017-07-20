Theft in Cocodrie Lake

Press Release – On January 4th , 2017, deputies responded to a theft complaint filed about a boat motor that was stolen from the Cocodrie Lake area near Glenmora, LA. Detectives from the Glenmora Substation were assigned the case for further investigation and through that initial investigation, no suspects were identified.

However, detectives did identify three “persons of interest”, one of which was identified as John Michael Holloway, 40 of Forest Hill. At that time, Detectives did not have sufficient probable cause to charge any of the three. The case had gone cold until May 9th when detectives located the motor itself in the Cocodrie area. The motor was seized and returned to its rightful owner.

After interviewing numerous witnesses and following those leads, detectives were able to develop sufficient probable cause to obtain a warrant for Holloway’s arrest.

On July 13th , 2017, John Michael Holloway was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for one count Possession of Stolen Goods. Holloway was released the following day on a $3500.00 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests in this case are possible.

Arrestee: John Michael Holloway, 40, Forest Hill, LA

Charge: Possession of Stolen Goods