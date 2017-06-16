Theft Captured on Video Surveillance

On May 30th, 2017, deputies responded to the 4900 block of LA Hwy 28 East in reference to a theft that was captured on the victims video surveillance system. Upon review of the video, it was determined that a white male with tattoos on his right arm stole a blue air compressor. Sheriff’s detectives from the Tioga substation were assigned the case for further investigation. After having images of the suspect and his vehicle from the surveillance video placed on the RPSO Facebook page, multiple calls from Facebook followers were received. Within four hours, the suspect was identified as Jason Bernard Lombardo, 42 of Jena. Through their investigation, detectives were able to establish probable cause for a warrant to be obtained for Lombardo’s arrest. On June 14th, 2017, Lombardo turned himself in to detectives at the Tioga Substation where he was arrested and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center for booking. Lombardo remains in jail at the time of this release on a no bond hold for a Parole Violation.

“We want to thank all of our loyal followers on Facebook that gave information and helped solve this case” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “As we have said before, the public is our eyes and ears in the community and with social media, that community reaches very far.”

Arrestee: Jason Bernard Lombardo, 42 Jena, LA

Charge: Theft Under 750

2 counts Parole Violation