Theft at Winnfield Firearms Store Results in Federal Prison Sentence

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook
announced that Joe Louis Anderson, 53, of Winnfield, Louisiana was sentenced in federal
court for stealing firearms from a local store.
United States District Judge Dee D. Drell sentenced Anderson to 42 months in
prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for theft of firearms from a federal
firearms dealer. Anderson was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $5,000.
Evidence introduced in court revealed that during the early morning hours of July 25,
2019, Anderson unlawfully entered the Governor’s Affair store and stole five firearms
from the firearm display case. The store had surveillance video of Anderson stealing the
firearms and leaving the store with them.
Anderson has a lengthy criminal history, with previous convictions for second
degree burglary and possession of stolen vehicle (1991); possession of stolen vehicle and
larceny (1992); second degree burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property (1995);
larceny of an automobile (1997); and possession of contraband in penal institution (1998).
The ATF and Winnfield Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S.
Attorney Brian C. Flanagan prosecuted the case.

