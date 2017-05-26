Arrest Made in Theft

On May 2nd, 2017, patrol deputies responded to a residence on Powell Road, Elmer, LA, in reference to a report of a theft. The property owner advised that Jerry Lane Collins had allegedly entered her property after being told not to return and stole several items from the property. The owner was not home at the time of the theft but was advised by several neighbors that Collins was seen taking items from the property. The responding deputy located the items at another neighbors residence and the property was returned to the owner. However, the deputy was not able to locate Collins. The case was turned over to Sheriff’s Detectives for further investigation and through their investigation, Detectives were able to obtain a warrant on Jerry Lane Collins for 1 count of Theft $750.00 – $5,000.00. On May 25th, Collins was taken into custody and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for the active warrant. Collins remains in jail at this time with a bond set at $3,000.00.