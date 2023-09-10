Theatre LC to present Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap”

PINEVILLE, La –

Theatre Louisiana Christian is presenting the production of Agatha Christie’s murder mystery “The Mousetrap.” One of the leads, Christopher Wren is being played by George Griffing who is experiencing something new.

“it’s the first time I’ve done a murder mystery, so it’s quite fun.”

Griffing may also be participating in one of his last productions with TLC.

“it’s a bit bittersweet. I mean, it’s a lot of work being in these shows and it’s like almost every day of the week to like God knows what hour to the night.”

Griffing says playing a comic relief lead in a murder mystery has been a blast.

“I play a real oddball character. He just makes the most offhand comments constantly. It’s just so much fun playing a crazy character.”

Griffing isn’t the only member of TLC facing a unique challenge, Carmen Taffi plays Miss Casewell, and she says the character is much different than what she is used to playing.

“I’ve always been like the upbeat, happy roles. So it’s a little weird to play this role, but it’s really fun digging into the character. it’s been really challenging and actually a little fun to play a different role like this and see a different side of characters that I could play in the future.”

Both Griffing and Taffi are facing new challenges, but recently graduated Aaron Quartemont offers a helping hand he earned from years of experience in TLC.

“I’m just someone asked to help out. So, I’m helping out and they are like ‘Oh he just graduated, so he knows exactly what I’m going through”

As the assistant to the director Quartemont says even though he just graduated from Louisiana Christian University and TLC he is still gaining new skills.

“Even though I just graduated, you know you can’t graduate from learning. So, I’m consistently learning new things that I just never even think about as an actor.”

The show will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 7-9 or 14-16, as well as Sept. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office and https://www.purplepass.com/?fbclid=IwAR0Xq7uOdhjH6HJ1Du5yk2w_mIgk9nQnAI5Bfeax5hM2w_SXBu802Z5RRb4#u53593/Theatre_Louisiana_Christian.html