The visiting Crusaders spoil the Generals’ home opener

Alexandria, La– The Generals had a tough outing in there home opener falling to the visiting William Carey Crusaders 10-3 on Wednesday evening.

Team R H E William Carey 10 14 2 LSU Alexandria 3 6 1

W: John Snyder (1-3) L: DC Arceneaux (0-2)

How it Happenend:

The Generals would find themselves behind early in the second inning 2-0, but would push three across to take a 3-2 lead in the third thanks to a hard play at the plate and RBIs by Zack Larson and Adrian Gomez. The Generals would struggle for the rest of the game giving up eight runs throughout the rest of the game falling 10-3 to the Crusaders. The Generals will look to bounce back as they start conference play this weekend.

What’s Being Said:

“We are not playing real well right now. We are not having good at bats, we are walking to many and we are not attacking the zone. We are having a hard time stringing hits together. Our defense is the only thing keeping us in the games right now. New season with conference this weekend. We will keep moving forward because something has to give.”– Head Coach Steven Adams Jr.

Up Next: