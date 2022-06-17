The U.S. District Federal Court Judge “holds firm” stance on deadline for the redrawing of Louisiana Congressional maps

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus (LLBC) commends and is in agreement with the U.S. Federal Court Judge’s decision to not extend the timeline on the redrawing of the Louisiana Congressional maps.

The LLBC Chairman Vincent Pierre – praised the Judge’s decision not to extend the map redrawing beyond the June 20th deadline. He stated, “that today’s court ruling was definitely a step in the right direction from Chief Judge Shelly Dick and my hope is that my legislative colleagues will do the right thing and vote for a map that adds a second majority-Black district seat.”

As the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus and its 36 members continue in the fight for equal and fair voting representation in Louisiana – it is our hope that we as a legislative body can pass a congressional map that is compliant with Section 2 of the federal voting Rights Act that reflects the growing population of African American Voters in Louisiana.