The SU Ag Center is Now Accepting Meat Pre-orders for the 2024 Annual Livestock Show

Baton Rouge, La. – The Southern University Ag Center will host its 81st Annual Livestock and Poultry Show from Feb. 29 – March 2, 2024, at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena. In preparation for the show, the Livestock Show Office is now accepting pre-orders of non-processed choice meats from various livestock. All proceeds from the meat sales go directly to participating youth as a reward for their hard work and financial investment.

The following meat choices and quantities are available:

Whole Beef $2,000

Half Beef $1,000

Fourth Beef $500

Whole Pork $225

Whole Lamb $200

Whole Goat is $175

There is a processing fee that is not included in the original cost of the meat. All purchases must be paid by money order or check and made payable to the Southern University Ag Center Livestock Show, before picking up the meat from the slaughterhouse.

Those who don’t pre-order their meat will have an opportunity to purchase it during the show’s ‘Junior Auction Sale’ on Saturday, March 2, immediately following the 8 a.m. awards program.

The office will deliver the meat to three locations. Cutrer Slaughterhouse in Kentwood, La., the Butcher’s Block in Kentwood, La., or Rouchers in Plaquemine, La.

Donations to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank are also welcome.

For additional information on the SU Ag Center’s Livestock Show or to purchase meat, visit https://www.suagcenter.com/page/7372 or contact the Livestock Show Office at 225.771.