The State of Louisiana Recognizes June 14, 2022, as Mr. Tony Chachere Day

Opelousas, LA – This year marks the 50th Anniversary for Tony Chachere’s® Famous Creole Cuisine, and as part of the celebration, Tony’s is honored to have June 14, 2022, recognized as Mr. Tony Day.

Louisiana legislators set forth Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 7 designating Tuesday, June 14, 2022, as Mr. Tony Chachere Day to recognize and celebrate the 50th Anniversary of his company. Special recognition was also awarded by the State of Louisiana and by the City of Opelousas to the founder, Mr. Tony Chachere, and the employees of the company in celebration of the 50th Anniversary.

“We are so humbled to be recognized for my great-grandfather’s legacy,” said Celeste Chachere, Director of Marketing & PR for Tony Chachere’s. “Louisiana is our home and is at the core of everything we do, so it is truly a great honor to have his birthday declared Mr. Tony Day by the state we love.”

In 1972, Tony Chachere’s began as a retirement hobby and life-long dream come true for the company’s namesake, Tony Chachere. Mr. Tony was a noted sportsman, chef and bon vivant of Opelousas, Louisiana. Known as the “Ole Master” of fine Creole cuisine, Mr. Tony lived to cook. As he made his unsurpassed culinary delicacies for friends and family, he’d exclaim, “tonight, I’m gonna make ‘em cry,” and always dreamed of one day writing a cookbook full of recipes of his beloved native cuisine.

Now, 50 years after the company’s inception, the Chachere family maintains a tradition of Creole/Cajun authenticity in every recipe and product. The nationally recognized brand is still family-owned-and-operated, led by multiple generations of the Chachere family. With Mr. Tony’s grandson Don at the helm, the company has reached new heights. It is still operated in Opelousas, Louisiana, but now in a 150,000 square-foot facility with more than 100 full-time employees.