The Salvation Army Red Kettles Falling Behind

Alexandria, L.A. (December 15, 2022)Press Release – With only ten days left before Christmas, The Salvation Army in Alexandria is falling behind the red kettle goal for 2022. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser that finances the many services and programs offered to individuals and families in need throughout the year in Alexandria.

“This has been a challenging year for many individuals and families in our community facing economic hardship or crisis,” said Major Tim Williford of The Salvation Army. “We continue to see increased need from those impacted by high inflation and food and fuel prices. The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2022 kettle goal of $10,000. We are praying the community will offer support in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to help those when they need it most.”

The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve, and the organization is optimistic that it can still reach its fundraising goal with the community’s support. “The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness first-hand. The Salvation Army is so grateful, and we want you all to know that every dollar stays in Alexandria to help our community!” said Major Williford. “This means we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, provide a safe night’s rest to someone facing shelter insecurity and help a family stay in their home in our community for months to come.”

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the red kettle campaign. It’s not too late, and it is easier than ever for individuals, families, groups, and businesses to sign up as volunteer bellringers. Call 318-442-0445 to sign-up to volunteer.

“If you can’t get outside and ring the bell in person, you can always give to our virtual kettle from the comfort of your home! Go to ALEXANDRIAKETTLE.ORG to make a donation to serve those in need in our community,” said Major Williford.

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign or any other Salvation Army program, please call 318-442-0445 or visit us at 620 Beauregard St..