The Salvation Army Prepared and Ready to Respond to Disaster

ALEXANDRIA, La. (October 8, 2020) – As Category 2 Hurricane Delta makes its way into

the Gulf of Mexico, life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall is possible anywhere from SE

Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle Thursday night through Saturday morning. The Salvation Army

is monitoring the situation closely and preparing to respond as needed by placing disaster relief

equipment and personnel on standby.

“The Salvation Army is prepared for Hurricane Delta,” stated Terry Lightheart, Emergency Disaster

Services Director of The Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi Division. “We are

monitoring the system in conjunction with local and state emergency management partners and

national weather service agencies. We currently have seven mobile feeding units ready to go and

another seven units on standby to provide food and hydration to those in the potentially affected

areas,” Terry Lightheart added.

“The Salvation Army is prepared for Hurricane Delta. We are ready to serve by making the necessary

preparations with staging emergency service vehicles and working with local authorities,”

stated Major Tim Williford, Alexandria Corps Officer.

As natural disasters can increase mental stress, The Salvation Army’s Emotional & Spiritual Care

HOPEline remains available. Anyone needing a caring listener – whether because of natural disaster,

COVID-19, or the stress of life in general – can call 844-458-HOPE (4673) for support.

For the latest emergency disaster services news from The Salvation Army, follow the social feed on

Twitter at @salarmyeds or visit disaster.salvationarmyusa.org. To donate to The Salvation Army’s

disaster relief efforts, visit HelpSalvationArmy.org. For more information on how The Salvation

Army is serving in Alexandria, contact Major Tim Williford at 318-442-0445