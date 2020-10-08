The Salvation Army Prepared and Ready to Respond to Disaster
ALEXANDRIA, La. (October 8, 2020) – As Category 2 Hurricane Delta makes its way into
the Gulf of Mexico, life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall is possible anywhere from SE
Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle Thursday night through Saturday morning. The Salvation Army
is monitoring the situation closely and preparing to respond as needed by placing disaster relief
equipment and personnel on standby.
“The Salvation Army is prepared for Hurricane Delta,” stated Terry Lightheart, Emergency Disaster
Services Director of The Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi Division. “We are
monitoring the system in conjunction with local and state emergency management partners and
national weather service agencies. We currently have seven mobile feeding units ready to go and
another seven units on standby to provide food and hydration to those in the potentially affected
areas,” Terry Lightheart added.
“The Salvation Army is prepared for Hurricane Delta. We are ready to serve by making the necessary
preparations with staging emergency service vehicles and working with local authorities,”
stated Major Tim Williford, Alexandria Corps Officer.
As natural disasters can increase mental stress, The Salvation Army’s Emotional & Spiritual Care
HOPEline remains available. Anyone needing a caring listener – whether because of natural disaster,
COVID-19, or the stress of life in general – can call 844-458-HOPE (4673) for support.
For the latest emergency disaster services news from The Salvation Army, follow the social feed on
Twitter at @salarmyeds or visit disaster.salvationarmyusa.org. To donate to The Salvation Army’s
disaster relief efforts, visit HelpSalvationArmy.org. For more information on how The Salvation
Army is serving in Alexandria, contact Major Tim Williford at 318-442-0445