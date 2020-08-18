The Salvation Army Partners with Hanes to Provide 2,000 Reusable Face Masks to Alexandria Homeless Community

ALEXANDRIA, La. (August 17, 2020) – The Salvation Army Alexandria Corps has partnered with

Hanesbrands Inc for the 2020 Hanes Sock Drive. Hanes has donated 2,000 reusable cotton masks to

help those struggling with homelessness and housing insecurity in the Alexandria community.

The Salvation Army will distribute masks during the breakfast and dinner feedings to the homeless.

Masks will also be available in the social services office and offered to customers without masks at

Family Stores. Anyone entering the facilities is required to wear a mask.

“The Salvation Army is blessed and thankful to partner with Hanes to supply masks to our

community members. COVID-19 has been hard for everyone on some level. We’re happy to be able

to provide safety supplies to those in need to help protect our community from the virus,” said Major

Tim Williford, The Salvation Army Alexandria Corps Officer.

To support The Salvation Army Alexandria Corps, visit SalvationArmyALM.org/give. For more

information on how The Salvation Army is serving in Alexandria, contact Major Tim Williford at

318-442-0445.