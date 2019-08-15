The Salad Station grand opening August 29th

Their concept is – ALWAYS FRESH, ALWAYS FRIENDLY

Excellent customer service, family + farming atmosphere, fresh local ingredients, and the pay

by the pound concept are a few qualities that make The Salad Station unique. They pride

themselves on the friendly, fun and fresh experience their guests have when visiting the stores. The

“pay by the pound” concept is very different for many, but their guests love the fact that they are

paying for exactly what they created. Every ingredient on their plate was placed with a purpose.

The Salad Station has a selfie promotion going on right now and the winner could get Free Salad Station for a year. Check out their Facebook page for info.