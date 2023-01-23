The River Oaks Art Center to Serve as Beneficiary of Raising Cane’s “Free Sauce” Doubloon Promotion

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Jan. 23, 2023) – Raising Cane’s is celebrating the return of Mardi Gras by selling limited edition doubloons for $1, with all proceeds donated to the River Oaks Art Center. To make the deal even sweeter for Customers, every purchase of a limited-edition doubloon will be accompanied with a FREE Cane’s Sauce!

Open since 1984, River Oaks Art Center is a cultural hub for CENLA that provides services and programs that would not otherwise be available to the area. The mission of the Art Center is to promote contemporary visual arts while providing educational programming that stimulates interest in, an exhibition of and appreciation for visual artists and their work.

“Any time we have the opportunity to connect celebrating our culture with supporting organizations like the River Oaks Art Center, it’s a win for us,” said Todd Graves, Founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s. “We invite Customers to join us to support this incredible organization this Carnival season.”

“Free Sauce” Doubloons are available at all Louisiana restaurants, are available for purchase through February 21 and redeemable for one Free Raising Cane’s sauce per purchase through Lent.