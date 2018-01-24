The Rapides Foundation Conducting Community Health Needs Assessment

The Rapides Foundation will conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment via phone survey from January until May throughout its nine-parish service area. Parishes included in the assessment are Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon and Winn.

The Foundation is working with an independent research firm, Professional Research Consultants, Inc., of Omaha, Nebraska, to complete phone surveys with community members throughout the region. The purpose of this assessment is to identify major health problems, gaps in services and other factors which may contribute to less than optimal health status for residents of Central Louisiana.

Community opinions and feedback are vital to the Foundation’s work. If your family receives a call regarding the community health assessment, the Foundation would greatly appreciate your help and participation in this research. All answers are confidential and will not be linked to specific individuals responding to the survey. Please be aware that this is NOT a solicitation for money or fundraising efforts on behalf of The Rapides Foundation. All information provided is anonymous and will be used for research purposes only.

Once the assessment is complete, the results will be used to inform the Foundation’s strategies and goals for improving the health of our community. The final assessment results are planned to be released to the public later this year on the Foundation’s website and other public platforms.

To find out more or to view the Foundation’s past Community Health Assessments, please visit www.rapidesfoundation.org and click on the Newsroom tab.

For specific questions concerning the phone survey, you may contact The Rapides Foundation at

318-443-3394 or 800-994-3394.