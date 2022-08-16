Tuesday, August 16, 2022
The preseason college football poll is out, and LSU is nowhere to be found

For the first time since 2000, the LSU Tigers will enter the season unranked in the preseason poll. 

The tigers were left on the outside looking in of the first poll after going 11 and 12 over the course of the last two seasons. 

Alabama was ranked number one, followed by Ohio state, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame. 

The tigers kickoff their season on September 3rd against the Florida State Seminoles at the superdome in New Orleans. 

It will be the first game for new LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

